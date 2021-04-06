Odisha Govt Deploys 34 Post PG Doctors On Covid Duty In Six Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday deployed another 34 post PG doctors in different district headquarters hospitals for smooth management of COVID-19 work.

In an official order, the State Health & Family Welfare Department asked 34 post PG doctors to report under the Chief District Medical & Public Health Officers (CDM & PHOs) of Sundargarh, Puri, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, and Koraput with immediate effect.

Following is the list of post PG doctors deployed in six districts of the state:-

Notably, the state government had on Monday deployed 36 post PG doctors under the CDM & PHOs of Kalahandi, Nuapada, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur.