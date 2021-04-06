Quarantine Policy For Health Care Providers Revised In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Tuesday amended the earlier notified quarantine policy for Health Care providers working in Covid facilities.
The Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare dept, PK Mohapatra informed this in a letter to all Chief District Medical & Public Health Officers (CDM & PHOs) and Superintendents of all Government Medical College Hospitals (MCHs).
Following are the revised quarantine policy for health care workers issued by the government:-
- There is no need to place Fully Vaccinated (2 weeks after 2nd dose) service providers in quarantine after a stint of duty for 15 days in a Covid facility.
- The deployed staff will continue to work with usual day off as per rules.
- If any service provider during duty becomes symptomatic, he/she should be immediately isolated, tested and followed up as per guidelines to rule out Covid infection.
- All infection control guidelines must be followed scrupulously as per SOP, in Covid facilities.
- In view of the above, there will be no need to keep a full reserve batch to replace the deployed batch as per the old quarantine policy.