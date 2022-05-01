Blood-Soaked Body Of Youth Found In Bhubaneswar, Murder Suspected

Bhubaneswar: Blood-soaked body of a youth was found lying under mysterious circumstances in the Ashok Nagar area of Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Rout and was working as a security guard in a private company. From the preliminary investigation, it is suspected that Rout has been murdered.

As per reports, the locals spotted the body lying in a pool of blood and alerted the local police.

On being informed, the Capital Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Subsequently, it was sent for post-mortem to Capital Hospital. Further investigation is underway.