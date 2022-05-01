Woman Dies After Jumping Off Srimandir ‘Gumuta’

Puri: An unidentified woman committed suicide after jumping off the ‘gumuta’ of Puri Srimandir on Sunday.

According to sources, the deceased sustained grievous injuries after she jumped from the gumuta of Srimandir.

Immediately she was rushed to the Puri district headquarters hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead, sources said.

While the reason behind the woman’s such an extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police have started an investigation into the incident.