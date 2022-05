Kalahandi: An active hardcore Maoist carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head has surrendered before the police in Kalahandi.

The surrendered Maoist has been identified as Laxman Sendu alias Lalsur, Area Commander of Bansadhara Ghumusar Nagabali division.

Lalsur was involved in 2016 Manaska firing incident, according to reports.

More details awaited.