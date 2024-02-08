BLACKPINK’s Lisa Establishes Her Own Agency

Seoul: Lisa personally announced through her Instagram the establishment of her new label called LLOUD along with a new profile photo. In her message, Lisa expressed her vision for LLOUD, stating:

Introducing LLOUD, a platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment. Join me on this exciting journey to push through new boundaries together.

LLOUD’s official website describes the label as follows: “At LLOUD, our passion as an artist management company is to create experiences that transcend genres and connect generations. Our core lies in relentless innovation and a commitment to authenticity. We’re not just pushing boundaries; we’re redefining them, crafting chart-topping and genre-defying music.”

Meanwhile, all four BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities—meaning that Lisa’s group activities with BLACKPINK will still be managed by YG Entertainment, while her solo activities will be managed by LLOUD.