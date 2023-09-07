‘Black Pulsar’ Gang Strike Keonjhar; 2 Businessmen Brothers Hacked, Robbed In Telkoi

Telkoi: The ‘Black Pulsar’ gang now seems to have become active in Odisha’s Keonjhar district as two bike-borne miscreants hacked two businessmen brothers and snatched away a bag containing cash at a weekly haat at Aakula village on Thursday afternoon.

The injured persons have been identified as Sarat Sahu (45) and his brother Bharat Sahu (40) of Golagadia village under Parjang police station limits in Dhenkanal district. Both of them were initially admitted to Sirigida Community Health Centre and then their families admitted them to Ghantapada Hospital in Talcher.

According to reports, the brothers’ duo opened a grocery shop in the weekly haat at Aakula village today. Even though the entire marketplace was crowded, suddenly, two miscreants riding a black Pulsar bike halted at the shop and threatened the brothers’ duo with a gun. They hacked both and snatched away a bag containing cash.

Before the locals could understand anything, the looters sped away from the scene with the cash bag. Locals then rescued both the injured brothers and admitted them to Sirigida Primary Health Centre.

On intimation, Telkoi police started a preliminary investigation and began checking at various places. On the other hand, Telkoi police station IIC Vijay Kumar Bihari said no written complaint has been lodged in this incident.

The menace of the black pulsar gang is gradually increasing in Keonjhar as the armed looters are robbing people of cash, mobile phones and laptops by targeting them in deserted places in broad daylight.