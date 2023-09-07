SDA Planning Member, Two Others Arrested For Issuing Fake Building Plan Approval

Sambalpur: A planning member of Sambalpur Development Authority (SDA) has been arrested for issuing fake building paln approval to a person in the city.

Accused Bandita Mohapatra with the help of dealing assistant Laxminarayan Samal and architect Manas Chaini had prepared the fake building approval by accepting over Rs 2 lakh from one Debraj Sahu.

Samal and Chaini have also been arrested and forwarded to court.

According to police, Debraj of Karamtoli under Ainthapali police limits lodged a complaint regarding issue of fake and forged house plan approval certificate over his plot in Mouza Kainsir.

In April 2021, Sahu had applied for SDA plan approval for construction of a new building with assistance of one architect Manas Chaini and has paid Rs 12,000 to him to do the work. In this connection he had meet planning member Bandita Mohapatra who told him to contact planning section official Laxminarayan Samal.

Samal and Chaini gave a slip/ hand note of total fee Rs 2,59,234 to Debraj Sahu and asked him to pay the same in cash. Though Debraj insisted to give the amount in cheque, Samal and architect Manas Chaini asked to pay hard cash.

They have also taken cash of Rs 25000/- towards official expenses. After the payment, the complainant asked for money receipt but Samal and Chaini did not give any money receipt and gave a house plan approval letter of SDA with the signature of planning member.

Later, the complainant found the planning approval letter is forged and he reported the matter to police.

So far, 10 cases have been registered at Khetrajpur, Ainthapali, Burla and Dhanupali police stations in this connection. The involvement of other officials in issue of forged plan approval to different applicants is under investigation, police said.

Pay slip/ hand note of total fee Rs 2,59.234, SDA approval certificate duly signed by planning member Bandita Mohapatra and a site plan map prepared by Manas Chaini have been seized, police added.