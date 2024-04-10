BJP Releases 10th List For Lok Sabha Polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its 10th list of 9 candidates for the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The list has eight new names, while the party replaced its candidate from West Bengal’s Asansol. The party has earlier fielded Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh from Asansol, who has now been replaced by SS Ahluwalia.

Of the 8 new names, 7 are from UP and one from Chandighar. The saffron party has fielded Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh, while Neeraj Shekhar, son of former PM Chandrashekhar, has been given a ticket from UP’s Ballia.

The party has fielded Parasnath Rai from Ghazipur, Jaiveer Singh from Mainpuri, Vinod Sonkar From Kaushambi, Praveen Patel from Phulpur, Neeraj Tripathi from Allahabad, and BP Saroj from Machhlishahr.

Pawan Singh withdrew from the Lok Sabha race last month after he drew the ire of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders for allegedly “mocking and targeting” Bengali women in his videos and movies.