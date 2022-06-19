BJP Leader Gautam Kathariya Shot In UP’s Mainpuri, Hospitalised

Mainpuri: Unidentified miscreants allegedly shot BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh Gautam Katheria in Mainpuri of Uttar Pradesh.

According to witnesses, two bike-borne miscreants reached the spot and opened fire on Katheria, who is the district SC leader for the party. The assailants fled the spot soon after committing the crime.

Reportedly, he was immediately rushed to the district hospital for treatment. After first aid here, the BJP leader was referred to Agra for treatment.

After getting information about the incident, SP Kamlesh Dixit, ASP Madhuvan Kumar along with the police force reached the spot and investigated. The officials reached the district hospital and inquired about the injured.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.