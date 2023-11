BJD Supremo Appoints Two Senior Leaders As Observers For Kendrapara, Bhadrak Dists

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today appointed two senior party leaders as observers of two districts.

According to a press note by the BJD, the BJD President has appointed senior leader Pratap Jena as observer for Kendrapara district.

Similarly, senior party leader, Sanjay Kumar Das Burma has been appointed as observer for Bhadrak district.

This is informed by BJD Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das in a press note on Thursday.