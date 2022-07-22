BJD MP Sasmit Patra Demands Inclusion Of Odisha’s 3 Tribal Languages In 8th Schedule Of Constitution

New Delhi: BJD MP Dr. Sasmit Patra through a Special Mention notice in the Rajya Sabha today, demanded that Ho, Mundari and Bhumij languages be included in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Speaking in Odia, he raised this demand which is close to the hearts of lakhs of tribal brothers and sisters in Odisha who speak these languages. Santhali language is already a part of the 8th Schedule. Special Mention Notices have to be read from the approved text and not spoken extempore as per rules of Rajya Sabha. Accordingly, Dr. Patra read the Special Mention Notice.

Dr. Patra said that with a Scheduled Tribe population of over 22.85 per cent, Odisha is home to 62 tribal communities, including 13 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG). Inclusion of Ho, Mundari and Bhumij languages will go a long way in fulfilling the long-standing demands and aspirations of the tribal communities speaking these three languages in Odisha, he said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written in this regard to Union Home Minister Amit Shah last year and requested for inclusion of the three languages in the 8th Schedule, he said and added that ‘Ho’ language is spoken by nearly 10 lakh tribal people living in Odisha and Jharkhand. After Santhali, which has already been included, ‘Ho’ is the second most widely spoken tribal language in Odisha.

Mundari is spoken by more than six lakh people belonging to the Munda and Mundari tribes of Odisha, he said and added that Bhumij is spoken by about three lakh people.

Before commencement of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on 16th July, 2022 had advised all his party MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to raise pending issues of the state in both the Houses.

The Odisha CM asked the conch party MPs to raise the proposal for speeding up pending railway projects in the state, implementation of the Swaminathan Committee recommendations on minimum support price for paddy in the interest of our farmers, 33% reservation for women in both Assembly and Parliament, the constitution of Odisha Legislative Council, and demand for Special Category Status and inclusion of ‘Ho’ language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

