Odisha Padma Awardees Felicitate President Draupadi Murmu

New Delhi: A group of Padma awardees, as well as tribal icons from Odisha, met and felicitated President-elect Draupadi Murmu on her election victory as President of India in New Delhi on Friday.

The dignitaries–Padma Bhushan Pratibha Ray, noted Santali writer Padma Shri Damayanti Beshra, Padma Shri Sabarmati, Lokakabi Padma Shri Haldhar Nag and Padma Shri Daitari Naik met Murmu at her residence in New Delhi.

Taking to Twitter Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan posted photos of the felicitation and captioned, “Pride of Odisha all in one frame. Padma awardees and tribal icons from Odisha felicitated Smt. Droupadi Murmu today. Smt. Murmu’s win shows the vibrancy of our democracy. This is a matter of great joy and honour for Odisha, especially for those working at the grassroots.”

These jewels of Odisha were invited to attend the dinner that is to be hosted by the Prime Minister at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi. These guests from Odisha are scheduled to attend this dinner where President-elect Smt. Murmu and outgoing President Ramnath Kovind will attend.