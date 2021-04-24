BJD MP Amar Patnaik urges 20 wealth Indians to meet Covid vaccination expenses

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Amar Patnaik on Saturday appealed to 20 rich Indians to take the responsibility of Covid vaccination.

Patnaik said they should take the onus of least 25% of Indians as part of their duty to the motherland. He tweeted that the time is ripe now to give back the motherland her due.

The BJD MP, in another tweet, said that when millions of Indians have plunged into poverty in the pandemic, wealth of Indian billionaires has grown substantially during the same time.

The BJD national spokesperson attached a report to his tweet published in a business daily on January 25 that covered how Indian billionaires saw their wealth go up by Rs 12.97 during Covid-19.

Here is the list of 20 wealthy Indians/Companies with their net worth provided by the BJD Rajya Sabha member Dr Amar Patnaik.