Three Held For Looting Gold Ornaments From House In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Police have arrested three youths in connection with the theft case in Brajarajnagar and seized gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees.

Those arrested are Shankar Das (18), Arabinda Saisa (18), and Suraj Mondol (28) of Purunabasti area, the police said.

Addressing a press conference here today, Superintendent of Police Bikash Chandra Das told that the miscreants broke into the house of Y Satya Narayan at Hilltop colony on April 18 and decamped with gold ornaments worth over Rs 2 lakh and cash amounting to Rs 2,500.

The miscreants bolted the family members from inside and stole the valuables. Satyanarayan was rescued by neighbours in the morning.

Police have registered a case under 108/21. SDPO Dilip Das formed a special team to nab the culprits. Das said a minor was also involved in the theft and he has been sent to a Correctional Centre.