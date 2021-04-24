Imran Khan, other Pak leaders express solidarity with India over Corona crisis

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the time has come to fight the deadly coronavirus jointly to save the humanity.

Khan has expressed solidarity with the people of India who are presently battling the second wave of coronavirus. The Pak premier said: “Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood and the world”. He took to his twitter handle to express solidarity with the people of India fighting the dangerous wave of COVID-19.

The Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday indicated a record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases that pushed country’s tally of infection to 1,66,10,481. The active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark.

Khan’s tweet came after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed support to the people of India and extended his sympathies to the affected families.

Observers maintained that the tweets from Pakistani leaders came amidst some signs of rapprochement in the relations between the two neighbours over Kashmir issue.