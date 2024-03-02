Torrent To Supply Power For Crunch Period During Peak Summer

New Delhi: Torrent Power Limited (TPL), an integrated power utility of Torrent Group, has signed an agreement with NTPC to supply power from its Gas-based Power Plant during the forthcoming Summer crunch/high power demand periods from March 16, 2024, to June 30, 2024 period.

According to a company release, TPL emerged successful under competitive bidding and received a Letter of Award from NVVN (NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited) today.

The power will be supplied by TPL from its DGEN, Dahej, Power Plant. As per terms of the agreement between NVVN and TPL, 770 MW capacity has been contracted with a minimum of 388 MUs of guaranteed power to be supplied during the March 16, 2024, to June 30, 2024 period.

The actual offtake of power, in addition to the minimum guaranteed, will depend on the power demand encountered during the approaching summer.

The Government of India, through NVVN, has come up with a high-demand period scheme since last year to harness Gas-Based Power Generation (GBPG) to overcome the country’s rising power demand.

The power demand particularly peaks during certain periods in summer months and, also, certain periods after monsoon. Gas-based Power, with its high efficiency, flexibility, and much lower emissions, is considered well suited to meet the requirements during such high power demand periods.