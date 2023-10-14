BJB College Unrest: Six Students Injured In Group Clash

Bhubaneswar: At least six students were reportedly injured in the clash between two groups of students at BJB Autonomous College in Bhubaneswar on Friday while the internal examination of the MBA course was underway.

The injured students affiliated with the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that some Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) students brutally attacked them.

During the internal examination, 40 students rushed to the new Arts block and attacked the ABVP students, injuring six.

Reportedly, a decision was taken two days ago to form a campus committee of the ABVP, which the BCJD members opposed. The BCJD has already started its campus committee but opposed the AVBP bid. This incident led to this attack, creating unrest inside the campus.

On being informed, police rushed to the college to take stock of the situation and to take statements of the injured students.

Ruling out the entry of outside students and any political interference, the Principal of BJB College, Prod Gulam Moiuddin Khan, stated our priority is to provide first aid to the injured students.