Bill Gates Visits Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates today met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas here.

Gates held discussion with Patnaik on various topics, including SHGs, slum management, digital transformation etc.

Earlier in the day, Gates visited the newly inaugurated Mission Shakti Bazaar in Bhubaneswar, where he interacted with SHG members and also visited the Koraput Coffee Shop.

In the morning, he visited the Maa Mangala Basti in Niladri Bihar area here. During his visit to the slum, Gates interacted with the locals and learnt about various schemes of the Odisha Government such as MUKTA and JAGA Mission.