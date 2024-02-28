Odisha CM Launches Projects Worth Rs 2200 Crore In Balasore

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today unveiled a series of projects worth Rs 2200 crore in Balasore, including the inauguration of the Smriti Pith dedicated to Manmath Das and Manoj Das at Shankhari in the district.

In a tribute to both Manmath Das and Manoj Das, the Chief Minister hailed their talents and wisdom, crediting their contributions to history and literature for bringing pride to the nation. He expressed gratitude to the families of Manmath Das and Manoj Das for their unwavering support in establishing this memorial.

During the event, the Chief Minister also introduced the ‘Lav’ scheme, granting tribal communities in Nilgiri communal forest rights over minor forest produce. Additionally, land rights certificates were given to slum dwellers of the Remuna Notified Area Council under the JAGA Mission.

Reflecting on proposals from the people of Balasore during the visit of 5T Chairman VK Pandian to the district, the Chief Minister announced the launch of various projects worth Rs 22 billion. Additionally, he inaugurated the city bus service for Balasore city.

Stressing the government’s commitment to the welfare of the common people, the Chief Minister highlighted initiatives such as the Biju Health Welfare Yojana, Lakshmi Bus scheme, and interest-free loans for women farmers and youths, aimed at fostering development across all sectors. He noted the success of the Nua-O program for students in instilling enthusiasm and self-confidence.