Sony To Lay Off 900 PlayStation Employees To Help ‘Grow Business’

New York: Sony Group Corp. announced a significant restructuring within its PlayStation video-game division, resulting in the termination of 900 positions globally, constituting approximately 8 per cent of its workforce. Additionally, the company disclosed the closure of a division situated in London, as reported by Bloomberg.

Jim Ryan, departing President and Chief Executive Officer of Sony Interactive Entertainment, communicated these adjustments to the staff on Tuesday, emphasising the necessity for strategic changes to foster business growth and corporate development. “After careful consideration and many leadership discussions over several months, it has become clear changes need to be made to continue to grow the business and develop the company,” Ryan wrote in his mail.

The layoffs will notably affect prominent game developers such as Insomniac, responsible for the acclaimed Spider-Man series, Naughty Dog, renowned for The Last of Us, and Guerrilla Games, creator of Horizon. Sources familiar with the matter indicated that Guerrilla Games will reduce its workforce by 10 per cent, approximately 40 employees. Moreover, Sony confirmed the cessation of operations at PlayStation London, recognised for its SingStar series and virtual reality games.

Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, corresponded with the staff, revealing the decision to discontinue development on various gaming projects. He attributed this action to the fluid nature of the gaming industry, where market dynamics can prompt strategic shifts.

Sony had previously invested substantially in “games as a service,” aiming to capitalise on prolonged monetisation opportunities. However, the saturation of this market segment has led to underperformance, resulting in the cancellation of online adaptations of Spider-Man and The Last of Us.

In conjunction with the restructuring, Sony terminated the development of a service game based on the Twisted Metal racing franchise, which was underway at the UK-based subsidiary Firesprite, also affected by the layoffs.