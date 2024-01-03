Bike Dashes Into Pick-Up Van In Nuapada, Two Dead

Nuapada: Two persons were killed while another sustained critical injuries as the bike they were riding crashed into a pick-up van on the National Highway no. 353 at Gotama chhak in Nuapada district.

The deceased have been identified as Bhagatram Sabar and Gupte Sabar of Karchul village in Nuapada district. And the injured person is Kabi Sabar of Kandetara village in the district.

As per reports, the three persons were going to Khariar road from Nuapada. They met with the accident as the person who was riding the bike dashed the vehicle into a pick-up van which was parked on the road due to its high speed. As a result, two of them died on the spot and another one was critically injured.

The injured has been admitted to the Nuapada District Headquarters hospital for treatment. He is said to be in critical conditions.