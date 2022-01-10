Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid-19

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been tested COVID-19 positive on Monday and is currently under home isolation on the doctor’s advice.

As per Bihar CMO, the Chief Minister appealed to everyone to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Earlier on January 4, the Bihar Government imposed a fresh curb by implementing a statewide night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from January 6 to 21.

The state capital, Patna, accounted for the highest number of fresh cases with 2,018. On Friday and Saturday, Patna had registered 1,314 and 1,956 fresh Covid-19 cases respectively.