CM Naveen Performs Inauguration & Ground-Breaking Of 12 New Industrial Projects

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to boost the industrial activities in the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated two industrial projects and performed Groundbreaking for 10 projects. These projects include a logistic park, 2-ethanol plants, a mineral benification expansion project, a cement manufacturing unit and a 5-star resort among others.

These diversified and employment-intensive projects will create potential employments for over 2,580 persons in the state. Some of the leading companies promoting these projects include Tata Steel, Swosti Premium, Greentech Bioenergy and Chalah Infratech.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said, “It is heartening to see the efforts being put in by our friends in corporate India as well as the officers of Government of Odisha in ensuring that while we fight Covid-19 on one hand, we also continue our efforts in building a more industrially prosperous Odisha.”

He also said that Odisha is fast emerging as the ‘Manufacturing Hub of Eastern India’ and focusing on 5T viz. Transparency, Technology, Teamwork, Time, and Transformation, the government is putting continuous efforts in making Odisha the “Destination of Choice” for investors. This has created an industry-led ecosystem of value addition, sustainable employment generation and revenue augmentation in the State. He concluded his speech by congratulating all the companies participated in the ceremony.

Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister of Energy, Industries, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of Odisha said that The Government has taken many steps to facilitate industrial investments and introduced several initiatives to attract employment-intensive sectors. Odisha is a pro-industrial state and our government is committed to the growth of manufacturing sector. We aim to make Odisha a manufacturing power house. In order to realize this goal, our Government is focusing on mega investments in new age sectors, offering increased incentives, over and above the benefits offered by PLI scheme of Govt of India.

Highlighting the efforts to improve the Ease of doing business he said, with several initiatives the state government is ensuring time-bound and fast commissioning of the industrial projects.

The projects that were inaugurated:

A cement grinding unit of 1.5 million metric tons per annum at KNIC, Jajpur by Jajpur Cement at an investment of INR 400 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 214 persons. A Bio-degradable tableware manufacturing unit at Growth Centre Ph-II, Balangir by Swosti Ecowares at an investment of INR 9.03 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 49 persons.

The details of the projects for which groundbreaking was done are:

An Expansion project of Tata Steel of its Iron ore Beneficiation plant from 12 MMTPA to 17.6 MMTPA at Joda, Keonjhar at an investment of INR 946 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 803 persons. A 200 KLPD Ethanol along with 5 MW Co generations Plant at Salna, Bargarh by Greentech Bioenergy LLP at an investment of INR 250 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 202 persons. A Grain-based distillery unit of capacity 200 KLPD for manufacturing of Ethanol along with 6.00 MW co-generation power plant at Jharsuguda by Energy Intro Private Limited at an investment of INR 205 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 196 persons. A grand 5-star Resort named “Swosti Premium Beach Resorts” at Puril by Swosti Premium at an investment of INR 134 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 310 persons. A 4-star hotel Prachi Resorts Private Limited at Bhubaneswar, Khordha by Prachi Resorts at an investment of INR 63.30 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 85 persons. A 9 KM Iron Ore Pipe Conveying System of capacity 3 MTPA at Barbil, Keonjhar by GV Mines Minerals & Metals at an investment of INR 104.48 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 238 persons. A logistic park at Giringaput, Khordha by Chalah Infratech at an investment of INR 99.80 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 234 persons. A Packaged Foods and Spices at Ramdaspur, Cuttack by Bisweswar Food at an investment of INR 10 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 161 persons. A Manufacturing unit for Electrical sensors for steel Industries at Chattabar, Khordha by Measurex Global at an investment of INR 9.70 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 56 persons. A Manufacturing Of Self Adhesive BOPP Tape at Chattabar, Khordha by Sai Prateek Industries at an investment of INR 2.98 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 32 persons.

With such massive investments across the state, Odisha looks to strengthen its position, achieve its goals and remain in the position of a leading state in the coming years, with new innovation, infrastructure, dedication, best technology backed by Ease of Doing Business for the investors.

The dignitaries present in the ceremony were Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chief Secretary, P.K Jena, Development Commissioner, Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary Industries, Surendra Kumar, Principal Secretary Tourism, Smt Ranjana Chopra, Principal Secretary MSMEShri V K Pandian, Secretary 5T & Private Secretary to Hon’ble C.M, and Bhupendra Singh Poonia, MD IPICOL.