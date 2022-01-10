BCCI Officially Clears Ahmedabad Franchise, Hardik Pandya Likely To Lead

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now officially given clearance to the Ahmedabad franchise and the Letter of Intent (LOI) ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

The Ahmedabad franchise had already started working on the formation of its team management while a few legal issues were still sorted out with BCCI.

It has emerged former India pacer Ashish Nehra is set to be the head coach while star allrounder Hardik Pandya is tipped to be the captain of the team.

If the deal goes through, it will be a major shot in the arm of Hardik who has fallen out of favour for the India selectors.

Earlier media reports also suggest that former Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper and Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is likely to lead the Gujarat-based franchise in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Rahul Chahar are also in demand since both the grounds at Ahmedabad and Lucknow have big boundaries which is seen as an advantage for leg-spinners.