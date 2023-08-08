Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Breaks Down After Pooja Bhatt Calls Her “Fake”

Mumbai: The drama only seems to be gaining momentum onBigg Boss OTT 2. Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhruve joined Abhishek Malhan to become the second and third finalists of the reality show. The contestants were paired up in teams of two and were given a task to predict when a time period of 27 minutes would end without using a clock or watch. While one member had to speak, the other teammate had to keep track of time without using any electronic gadget. Ahead of the task, Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar had a verbal spat. The actress-filmmaker called Jiya “fake” for being friends with Manisha Rani. Later, during the task, Jiya responded to the accusations made by Pooja Bhatt.

Jiya, who was teamed up with Abhishek Malhan, performed the task by talking about all her fellow contestants, while her teammate was asked to track the time. When it came to Pooja Bhatt, the TV star had a breakdown. Jiya stated that because she considers Pooja Bhatt as her inspiration, she doesn’t have the guts to tell the actress that she is wrong. Jiya Shankar said, “Pooja ma’am told me that I’m fake because I’m friends with Manisha. However, this is how I’m and I’m doing exactly what I want. I feel bad because I consider Pooja as my inspiration and she is the one to always point me out. She is right 99% of the time but there are times when she is wrong too. I don’t have the guts to tell her that she is wrong, but she just is.”

Once the task was completed, Abhishek hugged Jiya to console her. Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav among other contestants also consoled Jiya.

Jiya, who was teamed up with Abhishek Malhan, performed the task by talking about all her fellow contestants, while her teammate was asked to track the time. When it came to Pooja Bhatt, the TV star had a breakdown. Jiya stated that because she considers Pooja Bhatt as her inspiration, she doesn’t have the guts to tell the actress that she is wrong. Jiya Shankar said, “Pooja ma’am told me that I’m fake because I’m friends with Manisha. However, this is how I’m and I’m doing exactly what I want. I feel bad because I consider Pooja as my inspiration and she is the one to always point me out. She is right 99% of the time but there are times when she is wrong too. I don’t have the guts to tell her that she is wrong, but she just is.”

Once the task was completed, Abhishek hugged Jiya to console her. Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav among other contestants also consoled Jiya.