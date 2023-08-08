5T Secretary reviews progress of mega piped water supply project in Cuttack dist

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V.K. Pandian visited Cuttack District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and redressal of public grievances.

Pandian reviewed the progress of ongoing mega piped water supply schemes at a cost of Rs.1258 Crores in Athagarh, Tigiria, Tangi Choudwar, Narsinghpur, Baramba, Mahanga and Nischintakoili blocks; The projects will be operationalised in phases from Jan 2024 onwards. He directed the officials to ensure the completion within the timelines.

He discussed the development of the Dhabaleswar Temple of Athagarh, the Bhattarika Temple of Baramba, Pragalapitha Temple of Narsinghpur. He directed the administration to consult the temple committee and local people while preparing the DPR for temple development. The focus will be on the development of facilities for the pilgrims.

He visited CHC Hospital and Dialysis Centre at Narsinghpur and interacted with the Doctors, staff, patients and attendants for its further development.

During the day, he participated in the public grievance meetings at Athagarh, Narsinghpur, Choudwar and Nischintakoili. He interacted with the public regarding their grievances. He emphasised that Hon’ble Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gives top priority towards citizen grievances and assured early resolution of the petitions submitted.

In Choudwar, he discussed the re-development of the OTM area as an industrial hub and sought the cooperation of the local people

He interacted with the students of different Junior and Degree Colleges of Cuttack District at the Upper Baliyatra Ground, Cuttack. He informed them about the Chief Minister sanctioning Rs. 63 Crores for the inclusion of all Colleges of Cuttack District under the 5T transformation project. He motivated the students to set their goals high and work hard to realise their dreams and assured them of all support from the State Govt.

Special Secretary to CM R Vineel Krishna, RDC Sh.Suresh Dalei, Collector Sh B. S.Chayani and other district level officials accompanied during the visit.