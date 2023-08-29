Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express To Have Tejas Coaches

New Delhi: All the rakes of Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express will run with Tejas Coaches from August 30.

The Rajdhani Express with Tejas Coaches which provides upgraded amenities for the new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort had started its regular service from Bhubaneswar Railway Station w.e.f. 19th August 2023 via Sambalpur, only.

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Hon’ble Union Minister of Railways, Communication and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw had flagged off the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express with Tejas Coaches from Bhubaneswar Railway Station August 14.

Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express leaving from Bhubaneswar on Wednesdays & Sundays and leaving from New Delhi on Mondays & Fridays will have Tejas Coaches effective grom August 30 from Bhubaneswar and effective September 1 from New Delhi.

Similarly, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express leaving from Bhubaneswar on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Fridays and leaving from New Delhi on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Sundays will have Tejas Coaches effective from August 31 from both the directions.

Now all the Rajdhani Express Trains from Bhubaneswar will run as Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Tejas Rajdhani Express. The Tejas Coaches have Electro-pneumatic assisted brakes, Automatic entrance plug type door, Re-designed e-leather upholstery in seats, Improved lavatory-vacuum assisted flushing with bio-toilets, Passenger information system and digital destination board, Fire and smoke detection system, Provision of CCTV Cameras, Improved aesthetics with new interior and exterior colour scheme presenting a futuristic look, Integrated Braille displays and many other passenger amenities that will provide a comfortable journey to the esteemed passengers.