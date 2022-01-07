Bhubaneswar Market Building To Reopen From Today

Bhubaneswar: The Market Building in Bhubaneswar’s Unit II area will reopen from today after being shut for three days over an alleged dispute between the shop owners and hawkers.

The decision was taken after discussion with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) additional commissioner and assurance that all makeshift shops will be evicted.

Earlier on January 4, the market was closed after the shop owners’ association alleged non-fulfillment of their demands to evict street vendors.

According to reports, a verbal spat between market building association members and street vendors turned into an ugly situation as the formers opposed the latters’ misconduct with other traders on its premises.

