Mark Levinson No 5909 Luxury Headphones Launched: Check Price

New Delhi: Mark Levinson No 5909 headphones have been launched at CES 2022. The headphones are equipped with 40mm beryllium-coated drivers and offer connectivity via Bluetooth v5.1. They pack four beam-steering microphones with Smart Wind Adaption for a clear calling experience. The headphones from the Harman-owned brand also demand a premium price, which is almost double that of the Apple AirPods Max.

Mark Levinson No. 5909 Price, Availability

Mark Levinson No 5909 Headphones are priced at 999 (approximately Rs. 74,400). They are available for purchase from various online retailers in the US. The headphones are offered in Pearl Black, Ice Putter and Radiant Red color options.

Mark Levinson No 5909 headphones specifications

Mark Levinson No 5909 headphones come with a premium leather headband and replaceable leather ear cushions. There is an anodized aluminium frame, and the ear cups have automotive-grade metallic paint. They are fitted with 40mm Beryllium-coated drivers that are acoustically optimised to the ‘HARMAN Curve’ — the company claims to have years of research behind it.

The over-ear headphones come with three modes of Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation allowing users to choose the amount of noise to seep in. There is an Ambient Aware mode on the Mark Levinson No 5909 that can be used to talk to people without having to remove the headphones. Customers also get four beam-steering microphones with Smart Wind Adaption that are claimed to cancel out environmental noise while talking.

The premium headphones offer personalised listening via Mark Levinson Headphones App. For connectivity, Mark Levinson No 5909 headphones use Bluetooth v5.1 with AAC and aptX Adaptive codecs support. They are Hi-Res Audio certified, support LDAC audio codec, and have an acoustic response of up to 40kHz, the company says.

As far as the battery is concerned, the Mark Levinson No 5909 headphones are claimed to offer up to 34 hours of playtime on a single charge with ANC off. They are said to deliver 30 hours of playtime with ANC enabled.