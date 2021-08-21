Bhubaneswar Girl’s Body In Farmhouse: Police To Conduct Diatom Test

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Saturday said that the diatom and viscera samples of the deceased have been sent to a forensic laboratory for tests to determine the exact cause of the death of the girl whose body was recovered from a farm-pond near the Raghunathpur area.

Informing media persons, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said that the body of a girl of the Nayagarh area was recovered from a farmhouse in a suspicious condition. It was floating in a pond located inside the farmhouse.

According to family sources, the who girl went on Thursday night was found dead in a pond of the farmhouse.

The girl’s father, who happens to be a Professor, found it hard to believe that his daughter went to the farmhouse herself and committed suicide.

Meanwhile, the police have decided to undertake a diatom test to ascertain the specific cause behind her death. Further investigation is underway in this regard.