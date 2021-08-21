Best Smartwatches Under Rs10K In India 

New Delhi: Are you looking for the best smartwatches under 10,000 in India? Don’t worry we have compiled a list of the best affordable smartwatches in India to make it easier for you. Just have a look:

Realme Smartwatch S Pro

The Realme Watch S Pro is the best smartwatch under Rs.10,000 that makes it simple to keep track of your fitness and activity statistics. It has a huge and clear 3.5 cm (1.39) AMOLED touchscreen with an intuitive interface, and it has a super-premium design with a stainless steel dial and ultra-thin bezels. It has a continuous heart rate monitor, blood oxygen (SpO2) monitor, high precision dual-satellite low power GPS, and many other smart controls. Its magnetic wireless fast charging and 14 days battery life make it the best overall product.

Amazfit GTR 2e Smartwatch

The Amazfit GTR 2e is a new classic necessity with a curved glass display that flows seamlessly into the watch body. Along with the comprehensive PAI health assessment system, the watch can provide heart rate monitoring, SpO2 level measuring, sleep quality monitoring, and stress level monitoring, all with extremely accurate measurements. In addition to 90 sports modes and up to 24 days of battery life, the GTR 2e has offline voice assistance and is water-resistant to 5 ATMs.

Mi Smartwatch Revolve Active

Available with a premium design, AMOLED colour display, 110+ watch faces, the Firstbeat algorithm, and much more, the Mi Smartwatch Revolve Active is the best smartwatch under Rs. 10,000 that is compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 and Android 4.4 or iOS 10 and above. It provides the best fitness analytics engine that analyses your fitness data and provides actionable feedback. It also monitors your key wellness indicators like Stress, Sleep, Body energy level, etc. Finally, its user-friendliness makes it the best mobile app smartwatch.

Realme Watch S TFT-LCD Touchscreen Smartwatch (Black)

Realme further offers a smartwatch that comes with a signature black band and boasts a 1.3 inches touchscreen which is water-resistant, bearing an auto-brightness feature. The 15-day battery life combined with heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitor and 16 different sports modes makes it worthwhile to look at. The 100+ stylish watch faces which are formed by renowned designers make it aesthetically appealing. The premium aluminium alloy case surrounded by a corning gorilla glass and smart notifications are the perfect additions to a watch that is competitively priced at INR 4,999, making it one of the best smartwatches under INR 10,000.