Odisha Chief Secy Directs To Promote Domestic & Private Use Of Solar Power

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) has made significant strides in the generation and use of renewable energy in the State with more than 4,00,000 installations serving around 5.5 million people.

This was known from a high-level review meeting held on digital mode under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra fromLokseba Bhawan recently wherein Principal Secretary Energy Sri Nikunjabiharee Dhal outlined the issues for discussion.

Reviewing the progress made so far, Chief Secretary Sri Mahapatra directed the agency to come up with cost-effective proposals for promoting the domestic and private use of solar power in the State.

Mahapatra is directed to popularise the devices like the solar water heater, solar lights, solar fencing in farms and agricultural fields, solar-based agricultural equipment, etc through intensive awareness, demonstration, and promotional activities. Chief Secretary also directed to explore the possibilities for incentivizing the domestic and private use of solar power.

Presenting the updates, Chief Executive Sri Dhananjaya Swain said by end of July- 2021 OREDA with 4,00,000 different types of renewable energy installations, was able to reduce the emission of more than 30 MT carbon dioxide per year.

Its major installations included 1163 rooftop solar projects having a total capacity of 12.3 MW power. Besides, it installed 2.44 lakh biogas plants, 13, 219 solar-powered drinking water projects, 1,687 solar irrigation pumps, and 18,122 improved solar cookstoves.

The agency also helped in the electrification of 2,903 villages with 84,858 households and has distributed 82,033 solar lanterns.

The new technologies like solar cold storage, solar drinking water kiosks, solar-powered Lok-Seba Kendras, solar sewing machines, solar rope making machines, solar millet processing units, solar silk reeling units, solar dryers for vegetables, grains, fishes, spices in the most hygienic manner, etc were discussed in the meeting.

Considering the potential use of the new technologies in Odisha, Chief Secretary Sri Mahapatra directed to frame a work plan for enhancing the use of solar-powered machines and devices in domestic, private and Government sectors.

For the purpose, a committee was constituted under the Chairmanship of the Development Commissioner Sri Pardeep Kumar Jena involving the departments of energy, science, and technology, agriculture, horticulture, health and family welfare, Panchayati raj and drinking water, water resources, fisheries, and animal resource development, handloom and handicraft and finance.

Principal Secretary Sri Dhal appraised that in the meanwhile the customer care service of OREDA had been automated for providing seamless services like creation of preliminary data prior to installation, installation, technical support, maintenance of assets, follow up corrective measures and attending to the complains through phones, mails and messages etc. The toll free number-1800-345-7135 and mobile numbers 9438016007/9438016008 were operating through the automated system.

Development Commissioner Sri P.K. Jena, Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare Sri Pardeepta Kumar Mohapatra, Principal Secretary Micro, small and medium enterprise Sri SatyabrataSahoo, Principal Secretary Energy Sri N.B. Dhal, Secretary Women and Child Development DrPramod Kumar Meherda, Secretary Handloom, Textile and Handicraft SmtSubha Sharma, Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Sri Ashok Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary Finance Sri Vishal Kumar Dev, Secretary Science and Technology Sri Manoj Kumar Mishra along with Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and senior officers of concerned departments participated in the discussions.