Cuttack City: 27 COVID-19 positive cases detected, 31 recover

Cuttack: As many as 27 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 27 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 8 cases are from Institutional Quarantine, 12 are from Home Quarantine and 7 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 31 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 43,640 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 820 are active cases while 42,729 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.