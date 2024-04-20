Bhawanipatna Touches 35°C By 8.30 AM

Bhubaneswar: The mercury breached 32°C in many places across Odisha by 8.30 am on Saturday.

According to the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhawanipatna recorded 35 degrees C by 8.30 AM becoming the hottest place in Odisha.

At 34.2 degrees C, Bolangir came second in the row. Rourkela, Cuttack, Baripada, Keonjhar Jharsuguda, Balasore recorded 33 degrees C each.

The maximum temperature at Chandbali was 33.8 degrees C.

Other places that recorded maximum temperatures of above 30°C on Saturday morning include Titilagarh (32.4), Bhubaneswar (32.2) Talcher (32.2), Bhadrak (31.4), Buapada (31.4) and Jagatsinghpur (31.4).