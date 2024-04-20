IMD Issues Severe Heat Wave Warning For These Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The IMD has issued heat wave warning for several places across Odisha with a severe heat wave for nine districts today.

“Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at a few places with severe heat wave at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Boudh and Nayagarh, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Angul, Balangir,” a released issued by the regional centre of IMD stated.

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places in the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Jharsugada, Baragar, Sonepur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Ganjam and Gajapati, Balasore.

Hot and Humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail at many places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati.

People have been advised to stay indoor during peak hours of heat between 11 AM and 3 PM. The State government has instructed the Collectors to restrict the work hours of labourers to avoid heat stroke-related incidents.