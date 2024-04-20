Elon Musk reveals why he postponed India visit

New Delhi: Elon Musk, Tesla chief and one of the world’s richest people, has postponed his much-awaited trip to India. The SpaceX founder and CEO was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi during his visit. The billionaire blamed “very heavy Tesla obligations” for his decision.

“Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year,” Elon Musk wrote on X.

Last week, Elon Musk, who also owns X (formerly Twitter), confirmed his meeting with PM Modi in India.

“Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India,” he wrote on X.

Elon Musk was expected to announce an investment of 2-3 billion dollars, to build a factory in India.