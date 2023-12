Jaipur: Bhajan Lal Sharma took oath as the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan today in a grand event in Jaipur that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA from Sanganer, was named the Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Mr Sharma has two deputies – “People’s princess” Diya Kumari, who was an aspirant for the top post – and senior leader Prem Chand Bairwa.