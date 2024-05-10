Go Digit IPO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to get 271% return

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are set to get a 271% return following the listing of insurance startup Go Digit next week. At the upper band of ₹278, the couple’s total investment of ₹2.5 crore will turn to ₹9.25 crore- notional profit of ₹6.75 crore. Virat Kohli had bought 266,667 shares at a per unit price of ₹75 each through a private placement in January 2020 with which his total investment was around ₹2 crore in the company.

Meanwhile Anushka Sharma had also invested ₹50 lakh by buying 66,667 shares of the company at ₹75 per share. At the upper price band, the value of her investment would be around ₹1.85 crore.

Go Digit IPO shares are already commanding a premium of around ₹50 or 18% against the offer price of ₹258-272.

Go Digit IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,125 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 54,766,392 shares. Investors can make bids for a maximum of 55 equity shares and in multiples of 55 shares thereafter. In the IPO, 75% has been reserved for QIB (qualified institutional buyers), 15% for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10% for retail investors.

Price band of Go Digit General Insurance Limited IPO has been fixed in the range of ₹258 to ₹272 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The IPO will open for subscription on May 15 and will close on May 17.