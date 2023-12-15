CMC Raids Roadside Poultry, Meat Shops In Cuttack

Cuttack: The CMC Enforcement team today conducted raids at roadside shops selling meat and fish in several places in Cuttack.

The raid led by CMC Deputy Commissioner was conducted in several places including Biju Patnaik Chhak. The officials stated that the roadside poultry shops will be closed soon.

The Odisha High Court had earlier pulled the CMC over the roadside shops in the city. It had directed the civic body to accommodate all the shops in the slaughterhouse. However, the meat vendors alleged that CMC authorities harassed them despite cutting the meat in the slaughterhouse.

The petition sought direction from the CMC to declare vending zones in the city in terms of the Street Vendors Act and grant licenses to the vendors as per the provisions of the law. The CMC had constituted a Town Vending Committee to implement the rules.