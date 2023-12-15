“Deep emotions will be seen between the characters in ‘Saalar”, says Prabhas

Hombale Films is unquestionably one of the most prestigious content creators in Indian film. The prominent production, is gearing up for the grand release of their next biggest venture, Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire, starring Baahuali star Prabhas and directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel.

In a recent interview, Pan-Indian Star Prabhas threw light on the premise of the film, and his character in the film said, “Deep emotions will be seen between the characters in ‘Saalar’; the audience will see me in such a character on screen for the first time.”

Since the film is just one week away from its grand release on December 22nd, 2023, lead actor Prabhas in one of the recent interviews was asked about the workshops and preparations he did to get into the skin of the character. Responding to the same, Prabhas said, “I and Prashanth just worked together, as I told him what I was thinking and he told me what to do. I told them some body language, which I thought was right for the film. He also liked some parts. We used to talk before any important session, and he used to tell me that because of the way I was looking at the character, it could be said that we used to workshop together while relaxing, having fun, and talking.”

Continuing the same, Prabhas spoke about his working experience with filmmaker Prashanth Neel and said, “This is the best director in my 21 years of life. I was worried about when he would call me for the shoot. More than going to the set or performing, I wanted to spend time with Prashant. This was the first thing that came to mind, and I had never felt this in the last 21 years. I felt this pain for 6 months. I think within a month we became very close.”

It is to be noted that the film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire shows the brotherly bond of two characters.

The action has a duration of 2 hours and 55 minutes and was given an ‘A’ certificate by the censor board. The movie has several bloody combat scenes, violence, and battle scenes. The ‘A’ certificate news is evidence of the film’s scale.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.