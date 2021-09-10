Bhadrak Rural Police Busts Inter-District Gang; Nine Thieves Including 4 Receivers Held

Bhadrak: Bhadrak Rural Police have arrested an inter-district gang of thieves, who used to steal by digging tunnels under the houses at night, and seized jewelry and other valuables worth lakhs from them.

Police arrested five thieves identified as Srikant Behera, Sangram Jena, Brundaban Behera, Sudarshan Raut, and Atul Behera and four receivers of stolen articles. A total of 312 grams of gold, 4 kg of silver, and various items used in the robbery were seized from them.

According to police, the house of Bidhan Chowdhury in Deulapal village under the rural police station was burgled. Based on a complaint, the Bhadrak Rural Police formed a team to catch the thieves by monitoring their movements.

The thieves were caught while they were trying to sell the stolen goods at various jewelry stores. Police later tracked down the gang and arrested five of its members and four others who were involved in buying the stolen valuables.

Police said the gang was burgling several homes in various districts, including Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Bhubaneswar city. The accused persons have sold stolen in various shops and took loans by mortgaging valuable gold jewelry.

Several stolen items apart from three more motorcycles, five mobile phones, a toy gun were seized from them and all the accused have been forwarded to the court today, the police added.

Preliminary investigation reveals their involvement in more than 40 property offences in different districts.

“Investigation is underway to trace other persons involved in the gang,” said Jatin Panda, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural).