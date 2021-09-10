Chief Secretary Reviews Progress Of Ghatakeswar Multipurpose Project & Renovation Of Taratarini Temple

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra today visited Ganjam district and, reviewed the field-level progress of Ghatakeswar multipurpose project and Taratarini temple development project.

Review showed that the construction of multipurpose project was on its full swing. The project is being built across the river ‘Ghadaka’ on Rusikulya basin in Kukudahandi block of Ganjam district. The project would supply 8.25 MLD water to 75000 population of Berhampur areas, Kukudahandi, and Rangeilunda block. Besides, it would irrigate 600 hectares of land in Kukudahandi Tehsil. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 172.06 cr.

The Chief Secretary further directed the officials concerned to expedite the construction and complete the project in all respects before July 2022.

Mahapatra also saw the progress of renovation and beautification project of Taratarini temple. The field-level issues were resolved and the project was put on fast track.

The project envisages strengthening of the temple structure, beautification of the inside and outside of the temple; and, the creation of amenities for tourists and visitors.

Mahapatra fixed timelines for the completion of different components of the project.