Atal Innovation Mission Launches Space Challenge In Collaboration With ISRO & CBSE Across India

New Delhi: Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) successfully launched the ATL Space Challenge 2021 for all school students across the country.

The challenge has been designed for all the school students, mentors, and teachers across the country who not only are associated with schools having ATL labs but for all the non-ATL schools as well.

This is to ensure that students of classes 6 to 12 are given an open platform where they can innovate and enable themselves to solve digital age space technology problems.

The ATL Space Challenge 2021 aligns with the World Space Week 2021 which is being observed from 4 to 10 October each year at the global level in order to celebrate the contributions of space science and technology.

Speaking during the official launch, Mission Director AIM Dr Chintan Vaishnav said that the aim of this challenge is to enable innovation among young school students to create something in the space sector that will not only help them learn about space but create something that space programme can use itself.

“We are envisioning that the young innovators across the country will learn and engage in creating new the space sector and develop solutions that might be further benefits as well. We are grateful to ISRO and CBSE who have partnered with us to make it a great success. Students who secure top positions will be presented exciting prizes at the conclusion of the challenge,” he said.

He further mentioned that the ATL Space Challenge 2021 one-of-a-kind challenge for school students across India that aligns with this year’s theme of celebrating 75 years of India’s independence as “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The Space Challenge perfectly aligns with the objective of the nation-wide Mahotsav and supports the young innovators and introduces them to newer technologies and skills.

Director Capacity Building Programme office (ISRO) Dr. Sudhir Kumar expressed extreme joy on launching such a challenge for students. He said, “We take pride in collaborating with AIM & CBSE to launch this challenge where students can explore space with creative freedom. We are hoping to launch this challenge every year,” he asserted.

Chairman CBSE, Shri Manoj Ahuja in his address said that ATL space challenge 2021 has a huge potential in terms of allowing the children to come up with ideas and having an environment where they can see their ideas turned into a reality through the ecosystem that AIM, ISRO & CBSE are providing through this challenge,” he said.

“I feel for the sake of the education sector and for the bigger arena of innovation and creativity among students, government organizations often need to come together” he added.

Meanwhile, Students (from ATL and Non-ATL schools) can submit their entries be it a solution or an innovation in the team of up to three members. Teams must be aligned to one of the Challenge Themes under which the problems can be identified.

Students can create a solution that can be implemented and adopted leveraging technologies such as:

1. Explore Space

2. Reach Space

3. Inhabit Space

4. Leverage Space

The application for the Space Challenge can be submitted on the AIM online portal. Each team based on their interest and understanding must select one problem which falls under any one of the Space Challenge themes.

Each unique solution must be submitted under one theme only. Submitting the same solution/ innovation under multiple themes will result in immediate disqualification.

The online application form submission will include- document submission (description of the innovation/ solution) and video submission (capturing a 360-degree view of the working prototype/ solution)

School Teachers, ATL In-Charges, and mentors have been advised to support the student teams. Individual member entry is not allowed. Also if the team size exceeds the 3 members limit, the entry/ submission will be immediately disqualified.