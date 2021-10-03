J&K: Police Recovers AK-47, Ammunition Dropped By Pak Drone

Srinagar: An AK-47, a night vision device, three magazines, and ammunition, dropped by a Pakistani drone recovered from Phallian Mandal in Jammu on Saturday.

“One AK-47, a night vision device, 3 magazines and ammunition that were dropped by a drone as evident from packing were recovered at Phallian Mandal in Jammu last night,” J&K police.

Sources said, Jammu Police is looking for possible receivers in the area and a search is going on.

Further details are awaited.