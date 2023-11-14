Berhampur Ring Road Project Approved By Odisha Cabinet

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday has approved the Berhampur Ring Road project to ease out traffic and boost development in the region.

The Ring Road project will boost development in Berhampur, Chatrapur and Gopalpur town.

“The Government of Odisha have taken a decision for construction of Berhampur Ring Road from 0/000 Km. to 12/300 Km. in the District of Ganjam through EPC mode of contract. This road project is expected to boost development in Berhampur, Chatrapur and Gopalpur town and to ease out traffic in Berhampur town”, said in Cabinet press note.

The State Cabinet approved the lowest EPC tender of Ashribad Eng. & Constructions Pvt. Ltd. in JV with M/S R.K. Infracorp Pvt. Ltd. amounting to Rs.156,51,57,750 for the execution of the work. The work is targeted to be completed within a period of 24 calendar months.