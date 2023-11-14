Barrage Across Rushikulya River In Odisha’s Ganjam Gets Cabinet Approval

Bhubaneswar: To further improve the irrigation system in Ganjam, the Odisha Cabinet today approved the proposal to construct a barrage across the main stream of river Rushikulya near Janivilli village in Dharakote block of Ganjam district.

The proposal also includes hydro-mechanical works, power connectivity works, road connectivity, and staff quarters including design and estimate of all components with operation and maintenance of the project for a period of five years or five flood seasons whichever is more after successful commissioning of the project.

The Cabinet today approved the tender for the above work for an execution cost amounting to Rs.86.54 crore and O&M cost for five years amounting to Rs.1 crore only. The work is planned to be completed in 24 months.

The project will provide irrigation to an ayacut of 52,675 Ha. in Ganjam district. Besides, the project will provide drinking water facility of 67.5 million litres per day (MLD) to the people of Berhampur Municipal Corporation and will also be utilized for fishery development spread over an area of 32 Ha. The project will also enhance the ecological balance of the region and replenish the groundwater level.