National Awards 2022 complete winners list

New Delhi: The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi. The Best Actor award for the year is to be shared by Suriya and Ajay Devgn for their work in Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior respectively.

This is Suriya’s first National Award and Ajay Devgn’s third – he won Best Actor for his 1998 film Zakhm and 2002’s The Legend Of Bhagat Singh.Soorarai Pottru, based on events in the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G Gopinath, also won Best Feature Film, Best Actress for Aparna Balamurali, Best Screenplay and Best Background Score. Tanhaji, a historical film about legendary Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Malayalam thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum won two big awards – K R Sachidanandan, known professionally as Sachy, won Best Director posthumously and Biju Menon won Best Supporting Actor. Sachy died of a cardiac arrest in 2020 at the age of 47.

The National Film Awards will be handed out in a ceremony later this year.

Here’s the full list of winners:

FEATURE FILMS:

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Direction: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru

Best Actor: Suriya, Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Marathi Film: Goshta Eka Paithanichi

Best Kannada Film: Dollu

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film: Bridge

Special Mention: Vaanku (Malayalam), June (Marathi), Avwanchhit (Marathi), Godakaath (Marathi),Toolsidas Junior (Hindi)

Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Best Diimasa Film: Semkhor

Best Action Direction: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Choreography: Natyam (Telugu)

Best Lyrics: Saina

Best Music Direction: Ala Vaikunthapurramulo (Songs): Thaman S

(Background Score): Soorarai Pottru

Best Make-Up: Natyam

Best Production Design: Kappela

Best Editing: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

Best Audiography: Dollu

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru

Best Dialogue Writer: Mandela

Best Cinematography: Avijatrik (The Wanderlust of Apu)

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande, Mi Vasantrao

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Manah Aru Manuh (Assam)

Most Film-Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh

NON-FEATURE FILMS

Best Narration: Rhapsody of Rains – Monsoons of Kerala

Best Editing: Borderlands

Best Audiography: Dollu

Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Magical Forest

Best Cinematography: Shabdikkunna Kalappa

Best Direction: Oh That’s Bhanu

Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan

Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu

Special Jury Award: Admitted

Best Investigative Film: The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh

Best Exploration Film: Wheeling the Ball

Best Education Film: Dreaming of Words

Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed but Delivered

Best Environment Film: Manah Aru Manuh

Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges

Best Art and Culture Film: Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar

Best Biographical Film: Pabung Syam

Best Ethnographic Film: Mandal ke Bol

Best Non-Feature Film: Testimony of Ana

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Pariah

Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss, by Kishwar Desai