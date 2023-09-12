Bank accounts of singer Sourin Bhatt to be frozen

Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police on Tuesday initiated actions to freeze the bank accounts of popular Odia singer Sourin Bhatt in connection with a sexual harassment case lodged by a woman against him at the Mahila police station in Odisha’s Cuttack on June 12.

Earlier on Monday, police issued a look-out notice against Sourin Bhatt after he went missing after the Orissa High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea and vacated the interim protection it had granted Bhatt on August 1.

According to Cuttack ACP Amitabh Mohapatra, the Commissionerate Police has written to the Bank of Baroda and Corporation Bank branches in Kolkata to freeze two bank accounts of the singer. In addition, the Commissionerate Police has sought the help of Kolkata Police in tracing the current whereabouts of Sourin Bhatt and help in arresting the absconding singer.

The Cuttack Mahila police station has formed a special team to arrest Sourin Bhatt and started the process to arrest him.