BJD removes Soumya Ranjan Patnaik from Vice President post

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has removed Soumya Ranjan Patnaik from the post of party vice-president with immediate effect.

Notably, the Khandapada MLA, in his editorials, had questioned the rationale behind money spent on the 5T Secretary’s visits to various parts of the State in a chopper, among other things.

Patnaik claimed that what he is writing is for the benefit of the BJD. When reports are published in the national media regarding declining popularity of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, it is his duty to wake up the party. When he is in the party, he did what was good for it, Soumya said.